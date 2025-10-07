Next Article
Hackers accessed Discord's customer support data, leaked user info
Technology
Discord has revealed a recent data breach that exposed some users' personal info, including usernames, emails, billing information, the last four digits of credit cards, and ID documents used for age checks.
The leak happened after hackers got into a third-party customer support service used by Discord.
Hack classified as extortion attempt
Discord quickly revoked the affected provider's access to its ticketing system and started an internal investigation with law enforcement.
The breach, which took place on September 20, 2025, is being treated as an extortion attempt.
In light of this and upcoming privacy rules in Australia (starting December 2025), companies like Discord will soon need to use more than just ID uploads to verify users under 16.