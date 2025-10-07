October's night sky to feature two comets and meteor showers

Skywatchers are in for a rare celestial treat this month as two bright comets, C/2025 R2 (SWAN) and C/2025 A6 (Lemmon), will make their closest approach to Earth. The event coincides with the peak of the Orionid and Draconid meteor showers , giving stargazers a unique opportunity to witness these cosmic spectacles. The new moon on October 21 will provide ideal viewing conditions.

Celestial path Comet SWAN's trajectory and visibility Discovered in September 2025, Comet SWAN will become visibly brighter as it nears perihelion on October 21. Northern Hemisphere observers can spot it in the southwestern sky after sunset, close to the star Zubenelgenubi in Libra constellation. The comet will then continue its journey through Scorpius, Ophiuchus and Serpens constellations, creating a stunning sight in the fall sky.

Celestial alignment Comet Lemmon's path across the sky Discovered in January 2025, Comet Lemmon will be visible in the northwestern sky near the Big Dipper on October 12. By October 16, it will be nearly aligned with Cor Caroli, a bright star in Canes Venatici constellation. On October 21, Lemmon will be positioned below the Big Dipper and may even be bright enough to see without optical aid.