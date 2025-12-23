Google launches Emergency Location Service in India

ELS uses GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks to pinpoint where you are—usually within 50 meters. The Uttar Pradesh Police have already built this into their system with help from Pert Telecom Solutions. In pilot runs, it helped track over 20 million emergency calls and messages.

Your privacy stays protected

ELS only activates during emergencies, and Google does not collect or store your location data.

It works on Android phones running version 6.0 or above, and Google hopes more Indian states will adopt the technology in the coming months—making sure help finds you faster when it counts.