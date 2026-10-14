Google lets anyone launch their AI-made apps on Android
What's the story
Google has announced a new feature for its Play Store, allowing users to launch their custom-built Android apps directly from the platform. This comes as part of the company's ongoing efforts to make app development more accessible and user-friendly. The move is particularly aimed at those who have been using Google's AI Studio to create personalized applications through vibe-coding.
Innovation
What is vibe-coding?
Vibe-coding is a method that allows users to create their own apps and websites without any coding experience.
The process is simple: you just have to describe what you want in a prompt, and the AI does the rest.
This way, even those with no technical background can build custom apps for their specific needs.
Assurance
Privacy and security
While the new feature makes it easier to launch experimental apps, Google has promised that these will remain "secure, private, and separate from the public store catalog."
You can also launch them using a standard Google account.
The company is also working on adding an option to share your app with a select group of people for added convenience.
Development platform
For budding developers
Google is also pitching the new feature as a launchpad for budding developers.
Sam Bright, VP and GM of Google Play, said in an announcement that if you want to share your app with the world, "Google Play helps you graduate to a professional developer account with the same Trust & Safety reviews and high-quality standards as professional developers."
User guide
How to use the feature?
To use this new feature, you need to access it in Google AI Studio.
The app creator in AI Studio is meant for professional developer accounts and requires USB debugging connected to a PC.
But with this new tool, you can install your app on a personal device with just one click and share it directly instead of using a public Play Store listing.