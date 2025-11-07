Google Play Store now lets you send gift cards
What's the story
Google is expanding its digital gifting services with a new feature in the Play Store. The update allows users to buy and send gift cards from popular brands like Starbucks, Disney, Adidas, AMC, and Athleta. The service is currently available in the US, UK, and Mexico. You can access it by tapping your profile icon > Gift Cards or searching for "gift cards" within the app.
User experience
You can send cards to someone's email or phone number
The new feature transforms the Play Store into a versatile digital gifting platform. Users can select a brand, choose an amount, add a personal message, and send the card directly to someone's email or phone number. Most cards are delivered within an hour but may take up to 24 hours in some cases, according to Google's support page.
Usage guidelines
Things to remember
The new feature comes with certain restrictions. Gift cards can't be used across countries, meaning a US-bought card won't be valid in another region. Also, Google prohibits the resale, trade, or conversion of gift cards to cash. These measures are meant to prevent misuse and fraud.
Transaction details
Payment methods and redemption
Digital gift cards can be purchased directly from the Play Store, but you can't use your existing Play balance or Play Points to pay for them. Each country has a purchase limit of around $250 per day in the US, £250 in the UK, and roughly MXN $5,000 in Mexico. To redeem a digital card received via email or SMS link, follow brand-specific instructions available with the gift card.