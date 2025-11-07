Google Play Store now lets you send gift cards

Google is expanding its digital gifting services with a new feature in the Play Store . The update allows users to buy and send gift cards from popular brands like Starbucks, Disney, Adidas, AMC, and Athleta. The service is currently available in the US, UK, and Mexico. You can access it by tapping your profile icon > Gift Cards or searching for "gift cards" within the app.

User experience You can send cards to someone's email or phone number The new feature transforms the Play Store into a versatile digital gifting platform. Users can select a brand, choose an amount, add a personal message, and send the card directly to someone's email or phone number. Most cards are delivered within an hour but may take up to 24 hours in some cases, according to Google's support page.

Usage guidelines Things to remember The new feature comes with certain restrictions. Gift cards can't be used across countries, meaning a US-bought card won't be valid in another region. Also, Google prohibits the resale, trade, or conversion of gift cards to cash. These measures are meant to prevent misuse and fraud.