Plaintiffs want damages, redesign of chatbot

The plaintiffs are asking for damages and want OpenAI to redesign ChatGPT so it automatically ends conversations about suicide methods.

They argue OpenAI rushed out GPT-4o in May 2024 without enough safety checks and designed it to keep users hooked—even during tough moments.

OpenAI says it's working on detecting mental distress, guiding users to crisis help, limiting access for minors, and reminding users to take breaks during lengthy chat sessions.

Still, these cases have sparked fresh calls for stronger AI safety rules.