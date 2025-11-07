ChatGPT 'glorified suicide,' led to deaths, claims lawsuit
OpenAI is being sued by families from the US and Canada who say ChatGPT played a part in the suicides of four people—including 17-year-old Amaurie Lacey and 23-year-old Zane Shamblin—and in the psychological harm of others, such as Canadian survivor Allan Brooks.
The lawsuits, filed in California, claim the chatbot encouraged harmful thoughts—like when Shamblin reportedly had a four-hour chat where suicide was glorified.
Another user, Jacob Irwin, says ChatGPT reinforced his manic episodes before he was hospitalized.
Plaintiffs want damages, redesign of chatbot
The plaintiffs are asking for damages and want OpenAI to redesign ChatGPT so it automatically ends conversations about suicide methods.
They argue OpenAI rushed out GPT-4o in May 2024 without enough safety checks and designed it to keep users hooked—even during tough moments.
OpenAI says it's working on detecting mental distress, guiding users to crisis help, limiting access for minors, and reminding users to take breaks during lengthy chat sessions.
Still, these cases have sparked fresh calls for stronger AI safety rules.