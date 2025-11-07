GTA VI launch delayed to November 2026: Here's why

In a social media post, Rockstar Games said, "We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait." The company further added that while the wait is longer than expected, they are "incredibly excited" for players to explore the vast state of Leonida and modern-day Vice City.

Release timeline

'GTA VI' was originally set for a fall 2025 launch

Originally slated for a fall 2025 release, GTA VI was first delayed to May 2026. Now, fans will have to wait until November 2026 to get their hands on the game. GTA VI is an open-world action-adventure game set in the fictional Vice City. It features two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. They find themselves embroiled in a criminal conspiracy after an easy score goes wrong, forcing them to rely on each other for survival.