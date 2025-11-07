Next Article
Tiny brain implant could revolutionize how we study brains
Technology
Researchers from Cornell and their international team have created the MOTE, a super-small brain implant so tiny it could dance on the head of a pin.
It wirelessly tracks brain activity, which could make studying and treating neurological disorders much easier and more precise.
MOTE can be safely implanted in the body
MOTE uses clever tech to keep power use low and avoids common problems like tissue rejection or wires shifting around.
It sends brain data safely using lasers, works even during MRI scans, and its tiny size means it's less likely to cause issues in the body.
This could open up new ways to understand—and maybe treat—brain conditions in the future.