SpaceX launches 142nd Falcon 9 mission, continues building Starlink constellation Technology Nov 07, 2025

SpaceX pulled off another big one this week, sending 28 new Starlink satellites into orbit from California.

This marks their 142nd Falcon 9 launch in 2025—and the 102nd just for Starlink.

The goal? To keep building out their internet megaconstellation and bring fast broadband to even more corners of the world.