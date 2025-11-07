SpaceX launches 142nd Falcon 9 mission, continues building Starlink constellation
SpaceX pulled off another big one this week, sending 28 new Starlink satellites into orbit from California.
This marks their 142nd Falcon 9 launch in 2025—and the 102nd just for Starlink.
The goal? To keep building out their internet megaconstellation and bring fast broadband to even more corners of the world.
Rocket reusability is now pretty much routine for SpaceX
The Falcon 9 booster used on this mission (B1093) landed safely on a drone ship after its eighth trip to space.
SpaceX plans to refurbish it yet again, showing how reusing rockets is now pretty much routine—and contributing to the efficiency of space launches.
With more satellites in orbit, internet access will improve globally
With over 8,800 Starlink satellites already circling Earth, these new additions mean better global internet coverage—especially for places that usually get left behind.
For anyone dreaming of reliable Wi-Fi wherever you are, SpaceX is making that future feel a little closer.