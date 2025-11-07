Amazon's AI tool helps authors translate books into other languages
Amazon just dropped Kindle Translate, an AI-powered tool for authors using Kindle Direct Publishing.
Now, writers can translate their books between English and Spanish, and from German to English, at no extra cost.
With less than 5% of eBooks currently available in multiple languages, this could open up a whole new world of readers.
How it works
Authors can handle translations right from the KDP portal—set prices, publish, and preview the results before going live.
Translated books get a "Kindle Translate" tag so readers know what's up.
While AI might miss some literary vibes, this free tool makes getting stories to global audiences way easier.
Plus, these titles are eligible for KDP Select and Kindle Unlimited, so there's even more chance to get noticed.