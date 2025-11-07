OpenAI's video app Sora hits 470K Android installs on day

Sora is already closing in on 2 million installs

Dropping the invite-only rule for Android helped boost numbers big time—almost 300,000 of those downloads came from the US alone.

Even with an iOS-only start, Sora crossed one million installs in just a week.

The app lets users create AI-generated videos with features like a TikTok-style feed and animated Cameos.

With Meta AI also expanding its own video app into Europe now, it's clear this space is heating up fast.