OpenAI's video app Sora hits 470K Android installs on day
OpenAI's new AI video app, Sora, just made a splash with nearly 470,000 Android downloads on its first day—way more than its iOS debut, which was invite-only and limited to the US and Canada.
Thanks to a wider launch in places like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, Sora quickly found a global audience.
Sora is already closing in on 2 million installs
Dropping the invite-only rule for Android helped boost numbers big time—almost 300,000 of those downloads came from the US alone.
Even with an iOS-only start, Sora crossed one million installs in just a week.
The app lets users create AI-generated videos with features like a TikTok-style feed and animated Cameos.
With Meta AI also expanding its own video app into Europe now, it's clear this space is heating up fast.