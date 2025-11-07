Samsung Galaxy S26 series to get region-specific chips
Samsung just teased some big changes for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.
At their latest earnings call, Daniel Araujo from Samsung shared that the new phones will pack next-gen AI features and camera improvements.
Plus, users can expect region-specific chips—either the Exynos 2600 or a Snapdragon version—aimed at making everything run smoother.
Other upgrades in the pipeline
The S26 lineup is focusing on better low-light photos with a wider camera aperture and an upgraded 3x zoom lens, though the main 200MP sensor stays put.
Video recording could get more flexible too, with APV codec support for both high and low quality modes to help manage your data use.
All these upgrades will likely work hand-in-hand with One UI 8.5, which might bring handy tools like Notification Summaries and presets for Pro camera controls.