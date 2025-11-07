Samsung Galaxy S26 series to get region-specific chips

Other upgrades in the pipeline

The S26 lineup is focusing on better low-light photos with a wider camera aperture and an upgraded 3x zoom lens, though the main 200MP sensor stays put.

Video recording could get more flexible too, with APV codec support for both high and low quality modes to help manage your data use.

All these upgrades will likely work hand-in-hand with One UI 8.5, which might bring handy tools like Notification Summaries and presets for Pro camera controls.