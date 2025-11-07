China's Mars orbiter snaps historic images of interstellar comet Technology Nov 07, 2025

China's Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter just captured some pretty special photos of comet 3I/ATLAS as it cruised by Mars.

This is a big deal because 3I/ATLAS is only the third known visitor from another solar system to swing through ours, after 'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov—so moments like this don't come around often.