Spotify's new 'Listening Stats' feature gives you weekly music insights
Spotify just introduced "Listening Stats" for Android users—a handy feature that gives you a weekly overview of your top artists and songs from the past four weeks.
Just tap your profile icon to see highlights like new discoveries, fan moments, and listening milestones.
You can share your stats to social media
You'll see an overview of your most-played songs and artists each week.
Spotify also auto-creates playlists based on what you're into right now and suggests similar tracks.
Sharing is easy—post your stats or highlights straight to Instagram, WhatsApp, or within Spotify itself.
No extra fees or upgrades needed; it's built right into the app.
The feature is free for all users
"Listening Stats" is free for all users and gives quick insights into your music habits—perfect if you love tracking what's on repeat.
It fits in with Spotify's other personalized features like AI playlist creation and ChatGPT integration.