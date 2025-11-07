OpenAI CEO clarifies: We're not asking for government loan guarantees

There was some buzz after OpenAI 's CFO suggested that government-backed loans could make AI infrastructure cheaper. Altman cleared things up—OpenAI is only talking with the government about supporting US chip manufacturing, not funding its own projects. He actually supports governments building their own AI infrastructure for public use, but says OpenAI will fund its growth through private money and revenue.

If we screw up, we should fail: Altman

Altman stressed that OpenAI is willing to take big risks with its investments—and if they mess up, they should face the consequences.

He pointed out that having enough computing power is crucial as AI demand grows in research and tech.

For him, it's simple: "If we screw up and cannot fix it, we should fail. That is how capitalism works."