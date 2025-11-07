Helios is the most accurate quantum computer ever built

Quantinuum just dropped Helios, claiming it's the most accurate quantum computer ever built. With 50 error-detected logical qubits and 98 fully connected physical qubits, Helios sets a new bar for precision in the quantum world.

Helios runs on atomic barium ion qubits Helios runs on atomic barium ion qubits, hitting single-qubit gate fidelity of 99.9975% and two-qubit fidelity of 99.921%.

Real-time decoding (thanks to NVIDIA GPUs) enables error correction during computations, reducing slowdowns.

It uses less than 40kW of power and comes with a fresh software stack—including the Guppy programming language—for both cloud and on-site use.

It's not a gadget for your desk This isn't a gadget for your desk—it's built for researchers and companies tackling big challenges in materials science, AI, or finance.

You can access Helios through Quantinuum's cloud if you're working on next-level simulations or want to push what quantum computing can do.