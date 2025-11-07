Meta's AI video feed 'Vibes' expands to Europe
Meta just launched Vibes in Europe—a TikTok-style video feed, but with a twist: every clip is AI-generated.
You can create videos using prompts or remix existing ones by adding your own music, visuals, or styles.
The platform debuted in the US six weeks ago and is now available through the Meta AI app.
You can co-create and remix videos
Vibes is all about social creativity—you can co-create, remix, and build stories with friends.
The more you use it, the more your feed gets tailored to what you like.
Videos can be shared directly on Vibes or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels.
All videos on Vibes are AI-generated
Unlike TikTok or Reels, Vibes only features AI-made videos—no uploads from users.
This comes as other platforms debate limits on AI content due to concerns about spammy videos.
Despite earlier calls for "authentic storytelling," Meta now sees Vibes as a fresh way to have fun with social entertainment powered by AI.