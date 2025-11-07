Meta's AI video feed 'Vibes' expands to Europe Technology Nov 07, 2025

Meta just launched Vibes in Europe—a TikTok-style video feed, but with a twist: every clip is AI-generated.

You can create videos using prompts or remix existing ones by adding your own music, visuals, or styles.

The platform debuted in the US six weeks ago and is now available through the Meta AI app.