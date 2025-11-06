Next Article
British Airways to offer free Wi-Fi on over 500 aircraft
Technology
British Airways is rolling out free high-speed Wi-Fi on more than 500 aircraft starting next month, thanks to Elon Musk's Starlink.
This move is part of a £7 billion upgrade by International Airlines Group (IAG), aiming to keep you connected in the air, even over oceans and remote regions.
BA's CEO calls it 'gamechanging'
Over 500 planes across IAG airlines—including Aer Lingus, Iberia, and Vueling—will get Starlink Wi-Fi.
You'll be able to connect multiple devices easily, with no special logins needed.
British Airways CEO Sean Doyle called it "gamechanging," especially for short trips.
The upgrade also reflects BA's push to improve after past tech issues and comes as the airline reports stronger profits.