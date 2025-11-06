Gemini AI now helps you research stocks on Google Finance

Other features include real-time prediction market data

You'll also get real-time prediction market data from Kalshi and Polymarket to help you track upcoming market events—Labs users will see this first in the next few weeks.

Plus, there's a fresh Earnings tab for live audio streams and instant transcripts of company results.

An AI-powered "At a glance" section sums up key news and analyst opinions in both Hindi and English, making things even more accessible.