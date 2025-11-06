Gemini AI now helps you research stocks on Google Finance
Google Finance has teamed up with Gemini AI to make financial research way easier.
The new Deep Search tool lets you ask detailed questions, and Gemini quickly pulls together clear, cited reports from across the web.
For now, it's available in early access through Google Finance Labs, with higher usage limits for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.
Other features include real-time prediction market data
You'll also get real-time prediction market data from Kalshi and Polymarket to help you track upcoming market events—Labs users will see this first in the next few weeks.
Plus, there's a fresh Earnings tab for live audio streams and instant transcripts of company results.
An AI-powered "At a glance" section sums up key news and analyst opinions in both Hindi and English, making things even more accessible.