Universe might not be expanding forever, study suggests

A new study from Yonsei University is shaking up what we thought we knew about the universe. Instead of expanding faster and faster forever, the universe might actually be slowing down—meaning dark energy may not be as constant as previously believed.

Type Ia supernovas Researchers looked at 300 galaxies using special exploding stars called Type Ia supernovas, usually seen as reliable distance markers.

They realized these supernovas' brightness depends on how old their host stars are—a detail missed before.

After adjusting for this, their data showed the universe's expansion isn't speeding up like we thought.

Big Crunch If these results hold up, it could rewrite what we know about dark energy and even suggest the universe might one day stop expanding and collapse in a "Big Crunch."

The findings also match other recent data, adding weight to this big rethink.