Space is getting crowded: Why we need global teamwork up there

Massive groups of satellites called megaconstellations (think SpaceX 's Starlink or China's Guowang) are filling up low Earth orbit, making near misses much more common and dodging maneuvers a regular thing.

China's improved ability to spot and coordinate on these "almost-collisions" with NASA signals real progress in their space tech. As more satellites go up, this kind of international cooperation is key for keeping space safe for everyone.

Megaconstellations are changing our view of the night sky

Megaconstellations are huge fleets of satellites working together for things like global internet or Earth mapping.

You might even spot their bright trails across the sky at sunrise or sunset.

With so many up there now, countries need to work together—and apps can help you track when these satellites fly by overhead.