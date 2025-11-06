Space is getting crowded: Why we need global teamwork up there
At the start of October 2025, China's space agency reached out to NASA to help avoid a possible satellite collision—a big switch from the usual, where NASA would warn China.
This moment shows how global teamwork is becoming essential as space gets more crowded.
With more satellites, near misses are happening more often
Massive groups of satellites called megaconstellations (think SpaceX's Starlink or China's Guowang) are filling up low Earth orbit, making near misses much more common and dodging maneuvers a regular thing.
China's move to collaborate with NASA is a big deal
China's improved ability to spot and coordinate on these "almost-collisions" with NASA signals real progress in their space tech.
As more satellites go up, this kind of international cooperation is key for keeping space safe for everyone.
Megaconstellations are changing our view of the night sky
Megaconstellations are huge fleets of satellites working together for things like global internet or Earth mapping.
You might even spot their bright trails across the sky at sunrise or sunset.
With so many up there now, countries need to work together—and apps can help you track when these satellites fly by overhead.