Google Play now lets you buy gift cards for brands
Technology
Google Play Store just made gifting easier—you can now buy digital gift cards for brands like Starbucks, Disney, Adidas, AMC, and Athleta right in the app.
The feature is live in the US, UK, and Mexico. Just tap your profile or search "gift cards" to get started.
How to buy a gift card
Pick a brand, set an amount, add a message if you want, and send the card by email or phone—delivery usually takes less than an hour.
There are daily limits: $250 (US), £250 (UK), MXN $5,000 (Mexico).
Things to remember
Gift cards are region-locked and for personal use only—you can't resell them or use Play balance/points to pay.
They still make last-minute gifting pretty convenient if you're in a supported country.