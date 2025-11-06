Microsoft is building humanist superintelligence, starting with healthcare
Microsoft just launched the MAI Superintelligence Team, led by Mustafa Suleyman, with Karen Simonyan as chief scientist, to build AI that actually solves real problems—starting with healthcare.
Their first big win? The AI Diagnostic Orchestrator (MAI-DxO), which can diagnose medical cases with 85% accuracy—way ahead of most doctors and at a much lower cost.
Microsoft's MAI superintelligence team
Instead of chasing endless AI hype, Microsoft wants "humanist superintelligence"—AI that's safe, practical, and genuinely helpful.
They're putting serious resources behind this mission, including major investments and partnerships in healthcare AI.
Trust and reliability in healthcare
Microsoft knows trust matters in healthcare. That's why they're setting strict benchmarks so their AI works reliably for both doctors and patients.
For them, it's not about winning an AI race—it's about building tech you can count on when it really counts.