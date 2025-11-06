Microsoft is building humanist superintelligence, starting with healthcare

Instead of chasing endless AI hype, Microsoft wants "humanist superintelligence"—AI that's safe, practical, and genuinely helpful. They're putting serious resources behind this mission, including major investments and partnerships in healthcare AI.

Trust and reliability in healthcare

Microsoft knows trust matters in healthcare. That's why they're setting strict benchmarks so their AI works reliably for both doctors and patients.

For them, it's not about winning an AI race—it's about building tech you can count on when it really counts.