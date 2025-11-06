Next Article
YouTube's AI checks if you're 18 or older
Technology
YouTube has stepped up its age verification game with new AI-powered checks.
Since late September, some users have been asked to prove they're over 18—either by accepting certain restrictions or uploading an official ID, a selfie, or credit card details.
It's all part of YouTube's push to keep younger users safe and meet legal requirements.
If flagged as under-18, you'll see stricter rules
If your account is flagged as under 18, you'll notice stricter rules: age-restricted videos are blocked, only non-personalized ads show up, and digital well-being tools like "take a break" reminders turn on automatically.
Uploads default to private, and earning through gifts on vertical live streams is off-limits—all designed to make the platform safer for teens.