Climate change makes wildfires 35 times more likely: UN report

A new report finds that human-driven climate change has made extreme wildfires up to 35 times more likely. Wildfire carbon emissions have been higher than normal, with South America and Canada seeing some of the worst impacts.

Wildfires claimed over 200 lives worldwide during 2024 and 2025 Wildfires claimed over 200 lives worldwide during 2024 and 2025—Nepal, Los Angeles, and South Africa were hit especially hard.

In LA, about 150,000 people had to evacuate, and damages reached $140 billion.

Air pollution from these fires soared up to 60 times higher than safe levels in Brazil, with severe impacts also reported in Bolivia, India, and California.

Urgent need to improve wildfire management The report stresses how urgent it is to improve wildfire management if we want to protect both people and the planet.