Hurricane Melissa's rapid intensification linked to climate change
Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica and Cuba, turning from a regular storm into a massive Category 4 hurricane in just one day.
Scientists say this rapid jump was fueled by ocean temperatures that were 1.5°C warmer than usual—conditions made six times more likely because of climate change.
Melissa shows why we must tackle climate change
A new study found climate change boosted Melissa's rainfall by 16% and wind speeds by 7%.
While strong evacuations in Cuba saved lives, the storm left behind major damage to roads, farms, and homes.
As COP30 approaches, Melissa is a real-world reminder of why tackling climate change matters—especially for places most at risk.