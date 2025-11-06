Meta leaked documents show it prioritizes profit over tackling scams

Meta's ad strategy

Instead of banning sketchy advertisers right away, Meta only blocks them when it's super sure—like 95% certain—they're running scams.

Otherwise, it just charges these accounts more for ads.

Plus, users who click on scam ads are likely to see even more scammy content due to Meta's ad-personalization system.

Regulators in the US are investigating, and UK authorities have highlighted Meta's role in scam losses, but so far, Meta's efforts to crack down are pretty limited.