Spotify's new 'Listening stats' feature gives you weekly music snapshot
Technology
Spotify just rolled out "Listening stats," a new feature that gives you a quick, weekly snapshot of your top artists and songs.
Announced on November 6, 2025, it's designed to help you keep track of your latest music obsessions and spot new favorites as they pop up.
How to access the new feature
You can find "Listening stats" in your profile tab and easily share your weekly highlights on Instagram, WhatsApp, or even straight through Spotify.
The feature suggests playlists based on what you're vibing to right now and is available for both free and premium users in over 60 countries.
Plus, it doesn't replace the annual Wrapped—so you still get that big year-end surprise!