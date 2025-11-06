IIT Madras develops painless glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients

Led by Professor Parasuraman Swaminathan, the device uses microneedles that barely hurt to check glucose levels. You get instant readings on its built-in display—no phone or extra gadgets needed. Its mix of reusable parts and disposable patches means more chances for local manufacturing.

Aims to make diabetes care more accessible

The microneedle patch aims for high standards of accuracy and is way less invasive.

Unlike pricey imported CGMs that need special readers or apps, this one's simple, comfortable, and designed to be produced locally—making diabetes care easier and more accessible across India.