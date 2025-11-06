Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM push India to update AI policies
Big names like Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, and IBM (all part of the Business Software Alliance) want India to update its AI policies.
At a key event in New Delhi on Thursday, November 6, they suggested ways to help AI grow ahead of the big India AI Impact Summit coming up in February 2026.
Recommendations for policy changes
They're calling for copyright exceptions so AI can learn from more data, easier sharing of non-sensitive government info across borders, and updates to privacy laws to fit with new tech.
They also want open standards for verifying content and expanding AI training academies and curricula at top tech institutes such as IITs and NITs.
AI could add $500-600 billion to India's economy by 2035
BSA is pushing for a national AI curriculum built by both industry and government, plus major efforts to help people reskill as jobs change with new tech.
With the right moves, experts think AI could add $500-600 billion to India's economy by 2035.