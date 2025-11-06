Next Article
World's 1st portable robotic telesurgery system unveiled
India's SS Innovations has unveiled MantrAsana, the world's first portable robotic telesurgery system.
Unveiled by Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, this device lets surgeons perform operations remotely using magnetic sensors and 3D glasses—meaning expert care can reach far beyond hospital walls.
System to roll out across India by December
MantrAsana is compact and self-contained, so doctors can operate from their offices without tying up hospital operating rooms.
Dr. Sudhir Rawal called it a big step for bringing surgical expertise to more people globally.
The system will roll out across India by December 2025 and is set to go global soon after.