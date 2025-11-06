Next Article
Rare golden comet to be visible from Earth soon
Technology
Spotted just this May, comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) has wowed astronomers by surviving a close brush with the Sun and now shines with a rare golden glow.
Its color stands out because it's missing some carbon molecules that usually make comets look green or blue—only two other comets like this have ever been seen.
How to spot the comet
C/2025 K1's unusual chemistry, plus some solar heating, gives it that golden look.
The comet will swing closest to Earth on November 25 and stays visible before dawn in the Virgo-Leo region until early December.
Grab binoculars or a small telescope for the best view—and if you're into stargazing, don't miss this chance to catch something truly rare!