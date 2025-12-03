Android's new feature adds urgency labels to your phone calls

Android users will soon be able to use a feature called "Call Reason" in the Phone by Google app. The beta test of this innovative tool is already underway. It lets you mark calls as "urgent," which then appears on the recipient's incoming call screen and in their call history if they miss it. However, this functionality only works for contacts already saved in your phonebook and both parties must use Google's default calling app on their Android devices.

Feature utility Call Reason helps indicate important calls The "Call Reason" feature is particularly useful for those who frequently send calls to voicemail or have friends who don't answer their calls. It provides a way to indicate when a call is important or requires immediate attention, without the need for a separate text message. The current version of this feature only allows marking calls as "urgent," but future updates could include options like custom messages or emojis explaining the reason behind the call.

Reminder feature Call Reason: A potential reminder tool The "Call Reason" message also appears in your call history, making it a potential reminder tool. This could be particularly useful for reminding users to return calls about specific matters if they couldn't answer at the time. The beta version of this feature is being rolled out and its availability may depend on the phone manufacturer.