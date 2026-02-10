Google Search can now hide your passport, driver's license details

The old Dark Web Report will be discontinued and its data deleted (date not specified). Why? Users wanted more practical ways to protect their info, not just warnings. Now you get a dashboard to add contacts and IDs—and take action fast if something shows up.

New image removal process

If explicit or deepfake images of you appear in Search results, the process to get them taken down is now simpler.

Just tap the three dots on an image and choose "remove result."

You can send in multiple requests at once and track them all in one spot—with links for instant legal or emotional support if you need it.