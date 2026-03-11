Google's NotebookLM can now summarize your EPUB books
Google's NotebookLM just got a major glow-up.
Now you can upload EPUB books and turn them into audio overviews, video summaries (video generation can take longer), slide decks, or even cool infographics: choose from styles like Sketch or Anime to match your vibe.
Other updates include deep research and data tables
The new Deep Research feature pulls together information and strategies from multiple sources in just six minutes.
Plus, Data Tables can grab details from files, websites, and YouTube videos straight into Google Sheets.
With a bigger context window and longer memory, NotebookLM keeps up with your longest study sessions.
Integration with Google Classroom
NotebookLM now works with Google Classroom: one click turns class resources into organized notebooks.
It is available for students and professionals on Workspace plans; a NotebookLM Plus tier offers additional premium capabilities.
NotebookLM's features are powered by Gemini models.