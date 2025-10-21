'Embarrassing': OpenAI criticized for lying about solving math problem

Clarification

'Dramatic misrepresentation'

The claim was contested by mathematician Thomas Bloom, who runs the Erdos Problems website. He said Weil's post was "a dramatic misrepresentation." Bloom clarified that while these problems were listed as "open" on his site, it doesn't mean they are unsolved. It only indicates that he is unaware of a paper that provides a solution to them. Meta's Chief AI scientist Yann LeCun described the furore around OpenAI's claims as "hoisted by their own GPTards."