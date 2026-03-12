Grammarly disables controversial 'Expert Review' feature after backlash

Grammarly, the popular writing assistant owned by Superhuman, has decided to disable its highly controversial "Expert Review" feature. The tool had drawn flak from journalists, authors and academics for impersonating both living and deceased writers without their consent. The feature was designed to enhance users' writing by providing suggestions inspired by leading professionals, authors and subject-matter experts.

Backlash Feature drew flak from experts, journalists The "Expert Review" feature, which was only available beyond a free trial via the company's $12-a-month Pro subscription, drew an overwhelmingly negative response. Tech journalist Kara Swisher slammed the tool for stealing information and identity. She said, "You rapacious information and identity thieves better get ready for me to go full McConaughey on you," adding that "Also, you suck."

Response Feature disabled for now In light of the backlash, Shishir Mehrotra, CEO of Superhuman, announced that the company is disabling the controversial feature. He said this decision comes "while we reimagine the feature to make it more useful for users, while giving experts real control over how they want to be represented, or not represented at all."

Advertisement

Apology We take this kind of scrutiny seriously: CEO Mehrotra acknowledged the criticism from experts who felt their voices were misrepresented by the tool. He said, "This kind of scrutiny improves our products, and we take it seriously." The CEO also apologized for falling short on this issue and promised to rethink their approach going forward. However, it remains to be seen if this decision will quell public outrage over the matter.

Advertisement