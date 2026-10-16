GTA 6 launch trailer gives another look at Vice City
What's the story
Rockstar Games has released a new "launch" trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), giving gamers another glimpse into the Miami-inspired Vice City. The 90-second clip doesn't reveal much new information but does give a good sense of the game's setting and tone. It also features a track from electronic duo Justice, who are composing the game's soundtrack.
Story preview
Protagonists Jason and Lucia take center stage
The new trailer also provides a brief look at the story of GTA 6, focusing on protagonists Jason and Lucia.
The description hints at their struggle against overwhelming odds, as they get embroiled in a criminal conspiracy across the state of Leonida.
The duo must rely on each other to survive and escape this dangerous situation, adding an emotional layer to the game.
Game features
'GTA 6' extended reveal happened in August
An extended look at GTA 6 was revealed by Rockstar in August, showcasing the game's cinematic quality.
Despite some leaks revealing sensitive elements of the game, Rockstar has managed to keep most details under wraps until now.
Launch details
'GTA 6' arrives on November 19, 2026
Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox.
This will mark a major milestone in the franchise's history as it comes 13 years after the last installment.
The long gap between releases has only heightened anticipation for this next chapter in Rockstar's iconic series.