GTA 6 to let players enjoy music, podcasts outside cars
What's the story
Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will allow players to listen to music while exploring the game's world on foot. The feature, which is a first for the series, will let players access radio stations and on-demand podcasts without having to drive a car. This new capability is linked with the smartphones of the game's main characters, Jason and Lucia.
Musical diversity
Six radio stations covering different music genres
GTA 6 will feature six radio stations, each covering a different genre of music. These include Latin, African, country, metal, pop, and hip-hop.
Rockstar has described this as the biggest and most diverse selection of in-game radio in the series' history.
Some of the real-life artists who will be featured on these stations include Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, and Morgan Wallen.
Soundtrack details
Original soundtrack featuring Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen
Along with the radio stations, Rockstar has also announced an original GTA 6 soundtrack featuring 34 tracks. The lineup includes artists like Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen.
The studio has already released six singles from this album on music streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.
The full album will be available on November 19, coinciding with the launch of GTA 6.
Leaks
Recent leak reveal gameplay, map, and more
GTA 6 has been hit by another round of leaks, this time from a leaker called Cyberleek.
The individual or group has shared over 24 minutes of alleged gameplay footage, map crops, and an introduction to Lucia.
The leaks give a glimpse into Vice City and other elements of the upcoming title from Rockstar Games.
Specifics
Clips show gameplay and in-game map
The leaked footage, which Cyberleek shared after over 60 days, features both protagonists and races in a first-person view.
The leaker has also posted over 10 clips and map images showing how the game plays.
These include crops from Dalton Island, Tequesta Retreat, Gloriana Key, and Catalan Key on the game's maps. One image supposedly shows the entire in-game map of GTA 6.
Gameplay highlights
Jason's activities in Vice City
The leaked clips show Jason engaging in a variety of activities.
These include playing basketball, flying planes over Vice City, driving fast cars while evading cops, visiting a video game store, and strip club.
One clip even shows Jason stealing a hot rod and escaping from police before introducing Lucia Caminos.
Character reveal
Lucia introduced in leaked footage
Along with the gameplay footage, Cyberleek also shared a four-and-a-half-minute video introducing Lucia.
It features minor story spoilers and is based on leaked footage and media reports, not any official Rockstar disclosures.
The current video hints at a longer-term project that could be in the works, but details are scarce, and it's unclear if more footage will be released before GTA 6's launch.