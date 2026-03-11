Gujarat to introduce data governance framework for AI

Framework will set rules for data collection, sharing, and protection

This framework sets clear rules on how data gets collected, shared, and protected in AI systems, helping keep your privacy safe and reducing bias in tech.

It also supports Gujarat's push to train 250,000 people in AI skills, sits alongside Gujarat's broader AI initiatives, which have included launching AI innovation challenges, and complements other state measures aimed at supporting AI startups and innovation.

Basically, it's about making sure technology helps everyone while respecting your rights.