Gujarat to introduce data governance framework for AI
Gujarat is preparing a State Data Governance Framework to make sure AI and data are handled safely and ethically across government departments.
Announced by Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, this move is part of the state's bigger plan to boost responsible AI use.
Framework will set rules for data collection, sharing, and protection
This framework sets clear rules on how data gets collected, shared, and protected in AI systems, helping keep your privacy safe and reducing bias in tech.
It also supports Gujarat's push to train 250,000 people in AI skills, sits alongside Gujarat's broader AI initiatives, which have included launching AI innovation challenges, and complements other state measures aimed at supporting AI startups and innovation.
Basically, it's about making sure technology helps everyone while respecting your rights.