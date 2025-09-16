'Hug My Younger Self': How to create heartwarming AI-generated images

The "Hug My Younger Self" trend leverages Gemini's Nano Banana to create images of users hugging their childhood selves. The process is simple: Just upload a clear childhood photo along with a present-day one. The AI then generates an image capturing the emotional reunion, preserving facial features and expressions. This heartwarming concept has struck a nostalgic chord, leading to countless touching posts across social media platforms.

User guide

How to get started?

Creating a "Hug My Younger Self" image is pretty straightforward. Just open the Gemini app or website and log in with your Google account. Then, upload two clear photos—one from your childhood and another of your present self. Use a prompt like "Create a realistic picture where my present self is hugging my younger self. Preserve facial features, lighting, and expressions." If the output isn't accurate enough, you can refine it with additional prompts for better results.