Hollywood studios are using AI to create visual effects
Netflix is now using Runway AI's generative video tools to speed up and cut costs on visual effects, though these tools were not used for the series The Eternaut.
Disney is also testing out Runway's tech but isn't rolling it out widely just yet.
This signals a big move toward AI-powered filmmaking at some of the world's biggest studios.
More companies are looking to leverage AI
Other major players like Lionsgate and AMC Networks are joining in, hoping AI can help them save 30-40% on visual effects costs over the next few years—a big deal as streaming competition heats up.
For viewers, this could mean more ambitious shows and movies made faster (and maybe cheaper).
Unions are putting safeguards in place
Creative unions like the Writers Guild are putting safeguards in place to protect jobs and artistic rights as AI use grows.
There's still a lot of debate about how much control humans should keep in storytelling, but for now, both tech and talent are learning to work side by side.