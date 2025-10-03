AI identifies Nazi shooter in Holocaust photo

A chilling photograph from the Holocaust, showing a bespectacled Nazi soldier pointing a gun at the head of a resigned man kneeling before a pit full of corpses, has been studied by US-based German historian Jurgen Matthaus. The image was long thought to be from Vinnytsia, Ukraine, and called "The Last Jew in Vinnitsa." But Matthaus believes it was actually taken on July 28, 1941, in Berdychiv, Ukraine.

Historical context Who were the killers The massacre was carried out by the SS (a major paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party), most likely in the early afternoon, in the citadel of Berdychiv on July 28. It was committed by Einsatzgruppe C, one of several mobile units sent to eliminate "Jews and partisans" in newly occupied Soviet territories. The unit had been active in Berdychiv days before Hitler's visit.

Technological assistance High percentage match with Jakobus Onnen Matthaus used artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify the shooter in the photo. The tech was provided by the open-source journalism group Bellingcat. The AI analysis showed a high percentage match with Jakobus Onnen, a French, English, and gym teacher born in 1906 in the German village of Tichelwarf, near the Dutch border. He had joined the Nazi Party before Hitler came to power.

Profile Onnen's background and career Onnen came from an educated family and enjoyed "traveling, studying languages" in his youth. He was never promoted beyond a relatively lowly rank and was killed in battle in August 1943. Matthaus said that "participating in a killing like that was taken for granted and didn't give you any kind of bonus points in these murder units."