Google's AI search now shows images with answers
Technology
Google just upgraded its AI Mode in Search, so now when you ask a question, you can get image results along with text.
Looking for bedroom inspo? The AI will show you matching photos right away—no more endless scrolling.
You can also upload a photo to search
This update also lets you upload or snap a photo to search for similar items, which is perfect for shopping or finding things you can't describe.
The feature is currently live in the US and supports languages like English, Hindi, and Japanese, with a global rollout on the way.
It's all powered by Google's Gemini 2.5 tech to make your searches faster and more visual than ever.