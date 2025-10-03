Next Article
China is launching a fully underwater data center
Technology
China is rolling out an underwater data center just off Shanghai, hoping to tackle the huge energy needs of traditional data centers.
This project, led by Highlander and state-owned partners, uses ocean currents for natural cooling instead of power-hungry air conditioners.
The launch is set for mid-October, with China Telecom among its first users.
This isn't just a cool science experiment—it's part of China's push to shrink the carbon footprint from data centers.
The facility will run on over 95% renewable energy thanks to nearby offshore wind farms.
To keep things running smoothly under the sea, it's coated in glass flakes that help prevent saltwater damage.