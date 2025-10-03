Apple removes ICEBlock app after DOJ request Technology Oct 03, 2025

Apple just removed the ICEBlock app—which let people know when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were nearby—after the US Department of Justice said it could put federal agents in danger.

The move came on October 2, following a request from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The DOJ pointed to recent violent incidents, including a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in which a detainee was killed, as part of their reasoning.