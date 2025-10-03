Apple removes ICEBlock app after DOJ request
Apple just removed the ICEBlock app—which let people know when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were nearby—after the US Department of Justice said it could put federal agents in danger.
The move came on October 2, following a request from Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The DOJ pointed to recent violent incidents, including a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in which a detainee was killed, as part of their reasoning.
Controversy around app removal
This is another example of tech companies being pushed to limit apps that might challenge law enforcement.
While officials say it's about keeping people safe, critics worry these bans could take away important digital tools for immigrants and activists.
It also sparks bigger questions about free speech, privacy, and how much power companies like Apple have when government pressure ramps up—especially during tense political times.