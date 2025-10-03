TikTok shows explicit content to '13-year-old' users: Investigation Technology Oct 03, 2025

A new investigation by Global Witness found that TikTok's algorithm is recommending sexual and explicit videos to accounts set up as 13-year-olds—even when "restricted mode" is turned on.

The fake teen profiles didn't search for anything, but still got shown inappropriate content without doing any searches themselves.

Researcher Ava Lee summed it up: "TikTok isn't just failing to prevent children from accessing inappropriate content—it's suggesting it to them as soon as they create an account."