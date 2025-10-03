Amazon's drone delivery service back in the air

Amazon's big delivery goal for the future

After checking things out, Amazon says the drones' tech wasn't at fault. They're now adding extra visual checks to spot cranes and keep flights safer.

Despite earlier hiccups (like an Oregon crash last December), Amazon is sticking to its big goal: 500 million drone-delivered packages per year by 2030.

Prime Air has been flying in West Valley since late 2024, and with FAA approval for longer routes, Texas and more US cities are next on their radar.