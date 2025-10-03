Scientists can now make human eggs from skin cells

The team used a cloning technique called somatic cell nuclear transfer to spark "mitomeiosis," which trims down the chromosome count so an egg can be fertilized. Unlike older approaches that made immature eggs, this method actually produced functional ones that could start early embryo development—a big leap forward.

Implications and timeline

If perfected, this could help people who can't use their own eggs—like cancer survivors, older women, or even same-sex male couples—have genetically related children.

Still, don't expect it soon: researchers say it'll be at least another decade before this might become a real option, since embryos created so far still have chromosomal problems.