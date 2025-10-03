Scientists can now make human eggs from skin cells
Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have figured out how to create human eggs using adult skin cells—a significant step in reproductive science.
By swapping the DNA from skin cells into donor eggs (after removing their original DNA), they produced 82 eggs genetically matched to the skin cell donors.
But for now, all embryos made this way had genetic issues and couldn't develop normally.
The process
The team used a cloning technique called somatic cell nuclear transfer to spark "mitomeiosis," which trims down the chromosome count so an egg can be fertilized.
Unlike older approaches that made immature eggs, this method actually produced functional ones that could start early embryo development—a big leap forward.
Implications and timeline
If perfected, this could help people who can't use their own eggs—like cancer survivors, older women, or even same-sex male couples—have genetically related children.
Still, don't expect it soon: researchers say it'll be at least another decade before this might become a real option, since embryos created so far still have chromosomal problems.