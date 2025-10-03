Stripe's Rahul Patil joins Anthropic as CTO
Anthropic, a major player in AI research, just brought on Rahul Patil as its new CTO this October.
Patil, who previously led tech at Stripe, steps in as Sam McCandlish moves into the Chief Architect role.
The shake-up is all about making Anthropic's engineering and infrastructure teams work better together—especially with demand for their Claude AI tools growing fast.
Patil's challenge: to help Claude stay competitive in AI landscape
This leadership change comes as Anthropic faces serious pressure from rivals like OpenAI and Meta.
Meta is pouring $600 billion into its own infrastructure through 2028, raising the stakes across the industry.
With over 20 years' experience at companies like Oracle and Amazon, Patil's job will be to help Anthropic keep up—and make sure Claude stays competitive in the rapidly evolving world of AI.